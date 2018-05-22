

An Ontario Liberal MP accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Halifax bar last month says the case against him has been closed without charges.

“After reviewing the facts, the Halifax police have determined that the matter is closed,” said Francis Drouin in a statement on Twitter. “I am pleased that it has been resolved based on the facts. I will have no further comment.”

The woman who made the allegation told CTV News last month that she had been at the Halifax Alehouse with some friends early in the morning on April 21 when she felt more than one hand grab her buttocks.

“The minute that the assault took place, I whipped around to confront those individuals. As I did that, they pointed out somebody that was beside me, not behind me,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified due to concerns that it could affect her employment.

She said the man was wearing a delegate tag.

The Liberal Party held a national convention in Halifax from April 19 to April 21 and the woman said the man’s delegate tag was in the Liberal Party colours; nearly identical lanyards were worn by delegates who were in town for the convention.

“I didn’t know who he was. He was wearing a delegate tag so I tried to get a snap shot of his tag so I couldn’t forget who he was,” she told CTV News. “So when I tried to get his identity, he hid his tag from me and began to get very irritated.”

She said she took some photos and video before leaving the bar and reported the incident to police.

Drouin, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, confirmed that an allegation had been made against him.

However, he released his own version of what happened at the bar that night, calling it a case of mistaken identity.

He said he was chatting with some friends and they proceeded to the bar to buy a round of drinks when he heard a woman shouting from another part of the bar.

“While I was standing facing the bar, with my credit card in hand, I heard what I believed to be a woman's voice coming from another area of the establishment behind me, yelling that her buttocks had been grabbed," said Drouin in his statement last month.

"Her comments were clearly not directed towards me."

Drouin said he turned away from the bar and shouted,’ Get that man out of here,’ to draw attention to the alleged incident. He said he turned back to the bar and paid for his drinks. He and his friends then went to another area of the bar, he said.

“Several minutes later, while standing with a group of people, I was approached by a woman with a cellphone in hand, who mistakenly attempted to connect me with the alleged incident,” said Drouin.

“We told her that she was mistaken.”

Halifax Regional Police told CTV News the complaint was investigated by the sexual assault investigation team and was concluded on May 17, with no charges laid.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown and CTVNews.ca