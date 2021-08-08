HALIFAX -- Liberal Leader Iain Rankin says his party's $4-billion plan to upgrade Nova Scotia health-care facilities will transform the way services are delivered, but critics say not enough is being done to support people with disabilities.

Rankin says his party's health-care infrastructure plan will see new hospitals, emergency care centres and community health clinics built across the province.

He says the new facilities will improve patient safety through enhanced infection controls and new operating rooms, among other upgrades, which will help attract more doctors to the province.

Rankin made his comments at a Halifax park overlooking the aging Centennial Building, part of the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, surrounded by a small crowd of disability rights advocates holding placards.

He left after making a public statement without taking questions, prompting Milt Isaacs to speak out about his family's experience.

Isaacs says his 31-year-old son, who has global developmental delays, has been on a waiting list for residential care for 13 years.

He says the Liberal government has made no effort to improve the long delays for community supports available to people living with disabilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2021.