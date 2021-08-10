UPPER TANTALLON, N.S. -- It's less than a month before Jenna Kedy starts her final year at the newly named Bayview Community school in Upper Tantallon.

She likes to plan, but the province has yet to release its back-to-school plan for 2021-2022— a roadmap outlining rules around COVID-19 that was released in July last summer.

The Grade 12 student questions whether she will have to wear a mask, whether all her classmates will be vaccinated, and what her schedule will look like.

"Honestly, I'm kind of lost right now. I have no idea what it will look like come the first day," said Kedy. "We're in crunch time, we're less than a month before school's gonna start. It would be really great to have those answers."

Last week, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, said a plan will be coming forward in the next couple of weeks.

On Tuesday, Department of Education spokesperson Jenna MacQueen said Public Health and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development are working together on a back-to-school plan that will reflect Nova Scotia's path towards Phase 5 of re-opening the province.

"We look forward to sharing more soon," MacQueen said.

Paul Wozney, the president of Nova Scotia's Teachers Union, said he doesn't know why the plan hasn't been released yet, but he noted an election is going on.

"It's going to controversial no matter what is in it. There's going to be a lot of scrutiny, a lot of complaining, a lot of heat," Wozney said. "So does a government take that heat at a time when it's running an election?"

Derek Mombourquette, the province's Education Minister before the election was called, said the election has played no role in delaying the release of the plan. He said stakeholders have been meeting and the Department of Education has been in regular contact with Public Health and Strang talking about the fall will look like, regardless of elections.

"We'll be prepared to release something in the very near future so there's been no impact as a result of the election," Mombourquette said.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston said if elected, his government would meet with Strang on Day 1.

"Parents are confused, they want to know what's happening in September. We want to know as well," said Houston.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill wants to see clearer communication during the state of emergency.

"We think there really needs to be a stronger attention on the government's part to clarity, consistency and up-frontness," Burrill said.