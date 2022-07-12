Life on the street: Protest held in support rights for homeless in front of Moncton shelter

Joey Jones came to Moncton from Ontario late last year in search of his father, but what he found instead was a life in the city's homeless shelters.

These shelters and those living rough in Moncton's downtown area have become a source of frustration for residents, with some feeling the streets aren't safe.

So does Jones feel downtown is a safe place?

"For the most part I would say so. Just because someone is homeless doesn't mean they're an unsafe person. A lot of that comes from stigma and stereotype," said Jones.

Jones said most of the city's homeless population are good people, but living with difficult circumstances like a medical or financial issue.

"Yes, drugs are a problem. Yes, crime might be a problem too, but what can you expect from people in such situations? It's kind of par for the course if you're down and out," he said.

The 49-year-old and a handful of others have been outside the House of Nazareth for the past two days protesting being kicked out of the shelter. Jones said he was asked to go last week.

"They did not actually provide me with any reason at all," said Jones.

After the living conditions became unbearable at a rooming house where he was living, Jones was able to secure a bed at the House of Nazareth, a provincially funded shelter on Albert Street, during the winter.

"It was literally below freezing in the dorms upstairs," said Jones.

Now, he's at another shelter, but he's fighting for those who don't have anywhere else to go.

Across the street from the shelter is the Chris Rock Tavern, Moncton's oldest bar. The owner, Jamie Boushel, says there have been a lot of problems in the neighbourhood since the shelter opened in 2019.

"We've certainly had our challenges. With such a vulnerable population I think that we've got have open disclosure. There's got to be communication certainly among neighbours. We've tried to be good neighbours," said Boushel.

CTV News reached out to the House of Nazareth for comment on Tuesday, but was told no one from the administration was able to speak.

Boushel hasn't had much luck communicating with them either.

"Quite frankly, there isn't a relationship with the shelter," said Boushel. "We've tried to communicate, as has the neighbourhood, on many occasions. They just seem to shut down on us. So it doesn't surprise me that the homeless population here is struggling with them as well."

CTV News also reached out to the Department of Social Development, which provides the House of Nazareth with funding, but a spokesperson recommended reaching out to the shelter directly.