Nova Scotia RCMP says EHS prepared for Lifeflight to touch down after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 103 in Halifax.

According to RCMP, the crash happened between exits 5 and 5 A around 2 p.m. in the Tantallon area Sunday.

RCMP says one of the occupants is injured and the status of their injury is unknown at this time.

Officers say the public can expect delays in traffic in the area while emergency crews are still on the scene.