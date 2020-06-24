HALIFAX -- Lifeguards are returning to municipal beaches, several splash pads will reopen, and three fitness facilities and the Emera Oval will reopen in the Halifax Regional Municipality on July 6.

The Captain William Spry Community Centre, Sackville Sports Stadium and Musquodoboit Harbour Recreation Centre will open on July 6, with public health safety measures in place.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says the locations were approved to reopen because they are the largest fitness facilities operated by the municipality.

Access to the fitness centres and attendance at fitness classes will be available by appointment only, which can be booked over the phone or online.

Clients who had an active membership in March -- and did not cancel their membership -- can pre-select their appointment times up to seven days in advance.

Clients who did not have an active membership can pre-book their appointments up to three days in advance.

All other fitness centres operated by HRM will remain closed until further notice. Members of those facilities can access the Captain William Spry Community Centre, Sackville Sports Stadium and Musquodoboit Harbour Recreation Centre when they reopen.

Other facilities, such as the Canada Games Centre, Cole Harbour Place, Halifax Forum, St. Margaret’s Centre, RBC Centre, and Zatzman Sportsplex, among others, are also expected to reopen over the coming weeks.

Beaches, pools and splash pads

Lifeguards will return to municipal beaches on July 6 and will be stationed at the beaches until Aug. 31.

Splash pads will reopen at the Halifax Common, Kinsmen Park in Lower Sackville, the George Dixon Community Centre, Isleville Street and Westmount.

The Bayers-Westwood splash pad is expected to open in mid-July, due to construction in the area.

Municipal pools remain closed until further notice.

Emera Oval

The Emera Oval will reopen for cycling and rollerblading on July 6. However, residents will need to use their own bicycles and rollerblades, as rentals won’t be available.

Public washrooms will be open and first aid services will be available starting on that date.

The facility will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. on weekends.