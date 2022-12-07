Lifeline to hope: Former CTV reporter pays tribute to first responders in new book

Halifax’s Janice Landry is no stranger to television.

“I worked for CTV Atlantic, back when it was called ATV, from 1887 to 1999,” Landry said.

Landry covered some of the biggest news stories during that time, as part of a 35-year journalism career that has been shaped by the people at the heart of those stories.

“When you look at the human condition, love, hope and empathy are probably some of the most important things that we have in our lives,” said Landry. “We have underlined that, especially in the past few years with the pandemic.”

Despite conducting thousands of interviews, one of her most memorable interviews was the result of a personal tragedy that happened in August 2018 – a time Landry describes as the worst day of her life.

“I had talked to my mother, Theresa Landry, the night before while she was watching a Blue Jays game,” said Landry. “She had a landline and had the phone off the hook. I used to ask her not to do that so I could always be in contact with her.”

Eager to check on her, Landry drove to her mother’s home which was just a few minutes away – that’s where she discovered her in major medical distress.

“Immediately I went to call for help,” Landry said.

On the other end of that phone call was Jason Cochrane, an EHS emergency communicator who coached Landry through proper procedure while she assisted her mother.

“When you dial 911, you get one of the EMO centres,” said Cochrane. “They then send you over to EHS when they discover it’s a medical emergency to get the care started. It’s a little different in the communications centre because we're on the phone, we don’t get to meet face-to-face as the paramedics do.”

Despite paramedics arriving quickly, Theresa couldn’t be saved – and although grieving, Landry couldn’t forget that call – her lifeline to hope.

“I wanted to look that person in the face and assure them that even though this was a ‘bad call,’ my mom died that day, it was a good call because of what he was able to do for me,” Landry said.

Due to confidentiality laws, it took over a year for Landry to track down the hero who helped her.

Landry asked to interview Cochrane for her new book, called Eye of the Ocean: Stories of Love, Hope and Empathy.



The book highlights poignant stories featuring Canadians who inspire and help lift others up during times of need.

Landry will be donating the proceeds from her book sales to the non-profit organization, Hants East Assisting Refugees Team (HEART) Society of Nova Scotia.

“Jason will always be a hero in my eyes,” Landry said.