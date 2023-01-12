Light pointed at incoming Halifax flight was from holiday laser projector: RCMP

A laser that was pointed into the flight deck of an incoming plane at the Halifax airport last week was actually a light from a Christmas display, according to the RCMP.

According to police, the flight was preparing to land at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 2 when pilots noticed a green laser in the flight deck.

Police say the pilots reported the incident to Air Traffic Control. The pilots said they believed the laser had been pointed from an area near a golf course on Old Guysborough Road.

Halifax District RCMP responded to the area and patrolled the scene, but couldn’t find anything related to the incident.

On Tuesday, police were contacted by concerned citizens who learned of the incident. The people, who live near the airfield, told police that a holiday laser projector light had blown over on their property and had been pointed directly at the sky.

Investigators believe that was the source of light and there was no intention to aim it at the airplane.