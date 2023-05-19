'Like a little dog': Diaper-wearing baby goat helps rule New Brunswick home
Weighing less than 10 pounds, standing smaller than a chicken, and dressed in a diaper, JP isn’t your average goat.
JP is pictured hanging out outside and eating some fresh spring grass. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)
“When he was younger, he got sick, and so we brought him in and we had to feed him every day,” explained his owner, Richard Massey.
“We had to take care of him, like he was a little child, and so he was just around us so much that he just took to us like a dog would.”
Massey admits that up until a week ago, his wife was JP’s favourite person, but in the last few days he’s really warmed up to him.
The two-month-old goat’s name is Jpeg, but he goes by his loving nickname -- JP.
Similar to a dog, JP has a little more freedom than the average farm animal.
GOAT SLEEPS IN BED
“He sleeps in our bed, with his diaper on, obviously, but he sleeps with us just like a little dog and he just always wants to be around us,” said Massey.
“He’s like a magnet to us.”
On top of sleeping in a much comfier bed than a goat would expect, JP also spends every day going on adventures. Massey is a contractor, so JP gets to go to work and visit clients. The entire family also runs errands together.
“He takes to people very well and I bring him to clients and they want him on their properties and they fall in love with him because he’s just so cute,” Massey said.
“He just does really well in the car, maybe even better than a dog.”
If that doesn’t make him fortunate enough, JP also gets to bring a friend with him.
“Goats are herd animals and so they can’t be alone, and so I have to keep a dog in the car with him so it just keeps him from screaming, like a little baby.”
Richard, JP and one of his animal siblings. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)
LOCAL CELEBRITY
Earlier this week, JP was spotted in a local Canadian Tire parking lot by someone in the community. They posted on Facebook asking who brought the goat to town. The post received more than 500 reactions and 100 comments.
Massey says it’s not uncommon for people to notice JP in the truck when they are out and about.
Amy Long posted this photo of JP to the "Ask Riverview" Facebook page with the caption: "Legit question. Who brought the goat to Canadian Tire in Riverview today?" (Source: Facebook/Amy Long)
“To me, having a goat is normal, but to some people it just melts their heart and I’m just glad that he could brighten people’s day,” he said.
JP is described as “super docile” and Massey says he just wants to be around other people and animals to receive whatever attention he can. While JP is happy to be loved by everyone, it’s his owners who he follows around the most.
JP is pictured running after Richard. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)
“We were about to sell all our animals and we’re actually going to keep him, so he worked his way into staying.”
When JP gets bigger, Massey says he will have to live outside, adding that JP is apart of the family and has a home with them for life.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our regional page.
