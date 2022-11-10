Limited ticket packages available for 2023 World Juniors in Halifax, Moncton

A limited number of ticket packages are now available for the general public to purchase for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.

“With less than two months until the World Juniors makes its highly-anticipated return to the East Coast, we are excited to provide more fans across Canada and around the world with the opportunity to be a part of a holiday tradition like none other,” said Grant MacDonald, the local event lead for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, in a news release Thursday.

“We were pleased with the success of the priority draw and have seen first-hand the passion fans have to attend this event in Halifax and Moncton, and we know fans will be thrilled to have an opportunity to be a part of this unique and world-class experience.”

A news release from Hockey Canada says a 21-game ticket package is available for Halifax's Scotiabank Centre and starts as low as $1,050, plus fees per package for upper-bowl seating.

A lower-bowl package is also available for $1,200 plus fees. Both packages for Halifax include one ticket to each game, including all Team Canada preliminary-round games, two quarterfinals, both semifinals and the bronze and gold medal games. It also includes one ticket to each pre-tournament game played at the Scotiabank Centre. The pre-tournament schedule is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

For Moncton's Avenir Centre, a 15-game package is available, which starts as low as $575 plus fees.

The package includes one ticket to all 10 preliminary-round games in Moncton featuring Latvia, Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States, as well as one ticket to the two quarterfinals played in Moncton. It also includes one ticket to each pre-tournament game, which will feature two Team Canada games against opponents that will be announced at a later date.

Halifax Regional Councillor Waye Mason says major events during the slow season is always beneficial for the local economy.

"It's always great when you have a major event in the middle of winter. It's always slower in hotels and restaurants, especially immediately after Christmas and in that winter season," Mason told CTV News Thursday.

"But it's especially good coming out of COVID to have like, it's kind of like going into overtime on actually having people downtown, and having the hockey here should mean that all the hotels are full and that the city will be full of life."

Ticket packages for both cities can be purchased online.

NEW LOGO UNVEILED

Hockey Canada also unveiled a new logo for the World Juniors Thursday, which will feature a consistent design for all future IIHF World Junior Championships hosted in Canada starting with the 2023 event.

The logo includes a white silhouette of a hockey player layered over a fragmented red maple leaf on a black background to reflect Hockey Canada’s colours. The maple leaf, which displays various tones of red, symbolizes the 10 provinces and three territories of Canada, as well as the country’s diverse demographic.

“The passion Canadian hockey fans have for the World Juniors is second to none, and we believe we have designed a logo that is uniquely Canadian and matches the passion we see every holiday season,” said Dean McIntosh, the vice-president of events and properties with Hockey Canada, in the news release.

“We are grateful to the International Ice Hockey Federation for allowing us to create a consistent look for Canadian-hosted World Juniors. This is something that helps us build recognition in the event each time it is hosted here while representing Canadians in all corners of our country.”

The tournament starts on Dec. 26 with games in both Moncton and Halifax, but Canada will play all of its round-robin games in the Nova Scotia capital.