Limited vacancy: N.S. hotels and inns fill up fast ahead of summer season

Located in the heart of Cape Breton, the Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S., has been a popular stop for tourists and other events for years, but vacancy is limited as summer approaches.

"It's nice to see the phones ringing and the emails coming in, like we're used to seeing," said Operation Manager Matt MacAulay.

At Archer's Edge Luxury Camping located in Judique, N.S., the oceanfront glamping is attracting many tourists from around North America.

"July and August we have a waiting list. There might be a couple spots left in June, but they will be gone soon. I think September and October with the Celtic Colours there's some openings then," said owner Scott Archer.

Terri Shobbrook operates the Seaweed and Sod Farm Bed and Breakfast in Kempt Head, N.S.

After a dismal couple of years because of the pandemic, rooms are filling quickly and she's hoping for a business boom.

"I've talked to a few other people who are very busy, some are turning people away or sending them elsewhere, so I think we're back in action," said Shobbrook.

Back in Baddeck, N.S., MacAulay says a number of events are planned over the summer, and people shouldn't hesitate booking.

"It's a welcomed change. It's been a tough two years for our industry and many others. It's definitely needed," he said.