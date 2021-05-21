RIVERVIEW, N.B. -- A young musician in New Brunswick has turned his passion for fiddling into a way to give back to his community.

Third-grade fiddler Johnny Beach hasn't let the pandemic stop him from playing it forward.

Johnny first picked up the fiddle just two years ago, but performing on stage quickly became one of his favourite past times.

“I begged my parents for six months for a fiddle and around Christmas time they finally got me one,” says Johnny.

But when New Brunswick went into lockdown and he wasn’t able to perform for an audience anymore, he started putting on daily concerts on his front porch in Riverview.

“People would be walking by and they would cheer for him and then people started giving him tips," says Johnny's mother, Jamie O'Donnell.

The money quickly started adding up.

"He had all this money, and he decided he didn’t need it and he wanted to give back to all the people who helped him. So it started with P.R.O. Lids and it just snowballed from there," says O'Donnell.

When he was just three months old, Johnny received a life-saving surgery at the Moncton Hospital, so they were bumped to the top of his donation list.

"I donated $200 to the Moncton hospital and then I came back for a second donation, which was another $200, so $400," says Johnny.

“Although a lot of children I think would have thought about, maybe they should buy themselves a pizza or a video game, Johnny thought about how he could give back, and I thought what an inspiring thing for a young man to do," says Ryan Dillon, vice-chair of Friends of the Moncton Hospital.

In total, the third-grader has donated nearly $3,000 to various local charities.

“I like being able to go out with my fiddle and make people’s day with my fiddle,” says Johnny.

With plenty more fundraising fiddle dates already set, Johnny hopes to outdo last year's total, all with the support of his biggest fan – his little brother.

“Last year I spent a lot of time at my cousin’s pool, but this summer I'm going to spend a lot more time out fundraising," says Johnny.