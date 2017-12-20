Featured
LIVE BLOG: Garnier murder trial to resume with judge providing instructions to jury
A police evidence photo of Christopher Calvin Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Const. Catherine Campbell, is seen at Nova Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 8:25AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 20, 2017 12:20PM AST
HALIFAX -- A judge is expected to give his final instructions today in the murder trial of Christopher Garnier after the jury was given a one-day break.
The jury heard closing arguments on Monday, and was then told by Justice Joshua Arnold to return to Nova Scotia Supreme Court after taking Tuesday off.
He said they will hear his instructions and then be sequestered until a verdict is reached.
Garnier is charged with second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell.
The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro police constable after they met for the first time at a Halifax bar, and used a compost bin to dispose of her body near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.
The defence argued before the jury that Campbell died accidentally during consensual rough sex.