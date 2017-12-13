

Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Christopher Garnier's account of his sexual encounter with Catherine Campbell amounts to him facilitating erotic asphyxiation for the off-duty police officer, a sexual masochism expert said Wednesday.

That expert, psychiatrist Dr. Stephen Hucker, also told the jury at Garnier's murder trial that he believes he suffered from acute stress disorder immediately following Campbell's death on Sept. 11, 2015.

Hucker was qualified as an expert witness in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Wednesday, allowing him to give opinion evidence at the trial.

Hucker said he was asked by the defence to prepare a report and answer questions about erotic asphyxiation, its potential risks, and whether PTSD could prevent someone from remembering details of disposing of a body.

He told the jury that Garnier's actions, as he claims they unfolded, amounted to facilitating erotic asphyxiation for Campbell.

Hucker explained that erotic asphyxiation was a form of sexual masochism and a term used to describe asphyxiation for sexual gratification. He said people who practice erotic asphyxiation often do it with a trusting partner and establish a "safe word."

He said harm can be caused during erotic asphyxiation, and that it is possible a person would not give warnings before becoming unconscious because it can happen "within seconds."

The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro, N.S., police constable after they met at a Halifax bar, and used a compost bin to dispose of her body near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

In his opening statement Monday, defence lawyer Joel Pink told the 14-member jury that Campbell died accidentally during "rough sex" that she initiated.

Garnier has told the jury that during sex play, Campbell encouraged him to choke and slap her before she died, but that his memories about the night are fragmented. He said he does not remember disposing of Campbell's body.

Garnier, 30, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

Hucker said he reviewed evidence in the case, including police interviews, and also interviewed Garnier's girlfriend Brittany Francis, his friend Mitch Devoe, and Garnier on two occasions.

He said he also reviewed the report from Dr. Matthew Bowes, the province's medical examiner, and testimony he gave at Garnier's preliminary inquiry. Bowes had concluded Campbell died of strangulation.

Hucker noted what was missing from Bowes' report was any indication Campbell had struggled as she was dying, such as injuries to Garnier. The jury has heard that other than some scratches, Garnier had no injuries.

Hucker diagnosed him with PTSD, and said memory loss is a possible symptom of acute stress disorder.

Hucker said that he spoke with Garnier for a total of 6.5 hours on two occasions, and that he showed no signs of agitation and was fully cooperative during the interviews.

Garnier did nothing to suggest he had a personality disorder, said Hucker. He said he came across as a quiet, unassuming person, a "people-pleaser" and someone with a tendency to back away from confrontation.