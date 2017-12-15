

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A psychiatrist says Christopher Garnier could have been suffering from a rare condition that would make him unaware of his actions following the death of an off-duty police officer he's accused of killing.

Dr. Stephen Hucker testified in Nova Scotia Supreme Court yesterday that it's possible the 30-year-old was in a state of automatism after Constable Catherine Campbell's death.

Hucker says automatism is defined as behaviour that a person is not consciously aware of.

Garnier has told the jury he has fragmented memories about what happened in the early hours of September 11th, 2015.

He has said he does not remember dumping Campbell's body near the Macdonald Bridge in downtown Halifax.

But Hucker agreed under cross-examination that he did not mention automatism in his report on the case, and he acknowledged it is a rare condition.

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old police constable after they met at a Halifax bar and disposed of her body.

The trial is due to continue today.