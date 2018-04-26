

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Defence lawyer Peter Planetta has told the jury at Nicholas Butcher's second-degree murder trial that the law school graduate was acting in self-defence when he killed Kristin Johnston.

Planetta delivered his closing arguments at the trial today and told the 13-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury that Butcher did not intend to kill the Montreal-born yoga instructor on March 26, 2016.

Planetta suggested that Johnston was acting "erratically" after she returned home from a trip to Costa Rica and following the closing of her yoga business in Halifax.

He says Johnston went and got a knife as Butcher slept and stabbed him in the neck, and that he was acting in self-defence when he fought back.

The trial has heard that Butcher called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself, ultimately cutting off his right hand with a mitre saw.

Butcher -- the defence's only witness -- told the jury he fatally stabbed the 32-year-old woman when he awoke to someone stabbing him in the throat with a knife.

The 36-year-old man testified it was dark and he couldn't see who it was, but managed to grab the knife and fight back -- realizing seconds later he'd killed Johnston.

The Crown alleges it was Butcher who attacked Johnston, before stabbing himself in the neck with the same knife in an attempt to kill himself.

Before closing arguments started, Justice Joshua Arnold told members of the jury that one juror had been discharged, although it was not explained why.