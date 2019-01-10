

CTV Atlantic





The complainant has returned to the stand at the trial of a former cab driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger in Halifax in May 2015.

Bassam Al-Rawi faces a charge of sexual assault after an acquittal was overturned last January by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

The appeal court concluded the judge that presided over Al-Rawi's first trial in March 2017, Judge Gregory Lenehan, erred in law by finding there was no evidence of lack of consent.

The complainant told Al-Rawi’s retrial Wednesday that she has no memory of being found mostly naked in a taxi early in the morning on May 23, 2015, and that she would not have consented to sex with the cab driver.

The woman, who is now in her late 20s, testified that she had attended a charity event on May 22, 2015 and went to a bar downtown with some friends later that evening.

She told the court she had not eaten dinner and felt “quite intoxicated” while at Boomer’s Lounge. She said her last clear memory was standing at the bar and she didn’t remember much after that.

The woman returned to the stand Thursday, where she is facing cross-examination by the defence.

With files from The Canadian Press