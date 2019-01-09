

The complainant is testifying at the trial of a former cab driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger in Halifax in May 2015.

Bassam Al-Rawi faces a charge of sexual assault after an acquittal was overturned last January by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

The appeal court concluded the judge that presided over Al-Rawi's first trial in March 2017, Judge Gregory Lenehan, erred in law by finding there was no evidence of lack of consent.

Halifax Regional Police Const. Monia Thibault told Al-Rawi's retrial Tuesday that she was searching for a robbery suspect on May 23, 2015, when she came upon a cab parked on a dark street in the city's south end, with the rear window fogged up.

Thibault said she saw a young woman naked in the back seat except for a tank top that was pushed up, partially exposing her breasts, and her legs were propped up on the front seats.

The constable said the woman appeared unconscious and that she had to shake her to wake her up.

Thibault also testified that the taxi driver initially had his body turned towards the back seat and between the woman's legs, and started fumbling with a pair of pants and panties, attempting to stuff them in the console area of the vehicle.

The complainant in the case has taken the stand and is now telling the court about her plans the day of the alleged assault.

With files from The Canadian Press