HALIFAX -- A former girlfriend of a Halifax man convicted in the violent death of Montreal-born businesswoman and yoga instructor Kristin Johnston is testifying today at his parole eligibility hearing.

Nicholas Butcher was convicted of second-degree murder in April after a jury found he stabbed the 32-year-old woman to death.

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but a hearing to determine when Butcher will be able to apply for parole is being held in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Prosecutor Carla Ball told Justice Joshua Arnold that the Crown intended to call one or two witnesses that would provide evidence to "highlight the character of the offender."

Kathleen Byford-Richardson, his former girlfriend, described her relationship with Butcher as "very romantic," but that it started to become riddled with conflict.

She told the court that he became anxious in social situations and controlling of her behaviour.

Byford-Richardson says she called Halifax police after Johnston's death, worrying she had experienced a similar pattern of behaviour at the end of her relationship with him.