

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A forensics officer is back on the stand today at the Dennis Oland murder trial, this time facing defence questions.

Sgt. Mark Smith of Saint John police has recounted for the court the collection of over 500 pieces of evidence from the scene where multi-millionaire Richard Oland was bludgeoned to death, and from searches relating to his son Dennis.

Smith has acknowledged difficulties keeping the crime scene free of contamination from police officers who should not have been there.

So many officers wanted a look at the bloody scene, the defence has said it was like a sightseeing tour.

The 50-year-old Oland is charged with the second-degree murder of his father on July 6, 2011.

He has pleaded not guilty.