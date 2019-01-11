

A DNA expert is testifying at the trial of a former taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger in Halifax in May 2015.

Martin Westecott told the court Thursday that his company was contacted by the RCMP to conduct forensic tests for the case.

He testified that he examined underwear, as well as several swabs, from both the complaint and the accused.

Westecott returned to the stand Friday morning.

The complainant, whose identity is protected from publication, has told Bassam Al-Rawi's retrial that she was drunk at a downtown nightclub on May 22, 2015, and has no memory of being found unconscious and mostly naked in the back of his vehicle on a dark street in the city's south end.

Al-Rawi faces a charge of sexual assault, after an acquittal was overturned last January by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

The appeal court concluded the judge that presided over Al-Rawi's first trial in March 2017, Gregory Lenehan, erred in law by finding there was no evidence of lack of consent.