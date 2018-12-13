

The Canadian Press





The lead investigator of Richard Oland's murder is on the stand again today at Dennis Oland's trial.

Constable Stephen Davidson of Saint John police told the court yesterday that he tracked calls and texts on the elder Oland's cellphone in an effort to see where it went after the killing.

Dennis Oland told police that when he left his father's office in July 2011 he headed back to his home in nearby Rothesay, with a stop at a local wharf to see if his children were swimming there.

The last communication received by Richard Oland's cell was a text message that appears to have pinged off a tower in Rothesay, near the wharf.