

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The defence lawyer for Dennis Oland says the Crown's case is based on circumstantial evidence, and there are pieces that don't fit.

Alan Gold's comments come as final arguments are being heard today in Oland's trial on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his wealthy father in Saint John, N.B.

Richard Oland was struck over 40 times with a hammer-like weapon in July 2011, leaving his skull cracked in several places.

Deep cuts on his hands suggested he tried to protect himself from his attacker. The weapon was never found.

The Crown has suggested the younger Oland's financial problems were a motive, but the defence says the Crown is relying on speculation.

A brown jacket worn by Dennis when he visited his father had tiny bloodstains and Richard Oland's DNA on it, the trial heard.

Dennis Oland was initially charged with the second-degree murder of his father in 2013.

He was convicted in a jury trial in 2015, but the verdict was set aside on appeal and a new trial was ordered. The second trial has been heard by judge alone.