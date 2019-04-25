

CTV Atlantic





The case of a Nova Scotia man who has been trying to reinstate his personalized licence plate is back in court today.

Lorne Grabher has been trying to reinstate the plate since it was revoked in 2016 by the Registrar of Motor Vehicles following an anonymous complaint from a woman who said the plate showed hatred toward women.

Grabher purchased the plate as a gift for his late father in 1989, and he says it expressed pride in his family's Austrian-German heritage.

Wednesday, a former sex researcher told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court she doesn't believe that a licence plate bearing the surname "Grabher" would promote sexual violence against women, as the provincial government has alleged.

Debra Soh, a science journalist and former academic researcher, testified that the word would have no impact on the average, socially adjusted person.

She said she wouldn't expect anyone to act in a sexually violent way after seeing the plate unless they were anti-social and already predisposed to such behaviour.

Soh was retained by the Justice Centre for Academic Freedoms to respond to a report prepared by Prof. Carrie Rentschler, a communications studies professor at the McGill University in Montreal.

With files from The Canadian Press