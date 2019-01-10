

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- This is day 17 of Dennis Oland's retrial for the second-degree murder of his multi-millionaire father, Richard.

Testimony continues to be dominated by Saint John, N.B., police accounts of their investigation, after Richard Oland's battered body was found in his uptown office in July 2011.

Oland's defence team is raising questions about the police work, saying it was sloppy, undisciplined and motivated by a rush to judgement about Oland - the last known person to have seen his father alive.

The trial, before judge alone, is expected to last until mid-March in Court of Queen's Bench.

It could take several more months for a verdict to be handed down.

Oland, 50, is free on bail while the trial is under way.