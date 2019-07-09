

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia mother has testified at the trial of a former police chief accused of sexually assaulting her daughter.

John Collyer has been charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

The girl was 17 at the time of the alleged offences in Bridgewater between April and July of 2016.

Collyer has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being tried by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The mother of the alleged victim, who cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of her daughter, told the court Tuesday that she found messages between the girl and Collyer on Facebook.

She said that Collyer told her daughter she was “hot” in one of the messages.

The woman testified that she was also friends with Collyer on Facebook and would text him as well. She said she was upset when she saw the messages to her daughter.

The woman told the court that she showed the messages to the RCMP and Serious Incident Response Team, as well as Collyer’s wife.

Sgt. Gordon Vail, who works for SIRT, also took the stand Tuesday. He told the court that he took a statement from the alleged victim’s mother and viewed the messages on her phone.

Collyer was placed on administrative leave from the Bridgewater Police Service in August 2016 after SIRT confirmed it was investigating the alleged assault.

Collyer, a 26-year veteran of the force, was suspended in May 2017 after SIRT laid the charges against him.

He is no longer employed by the Town of Bridgewater.