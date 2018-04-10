

The Canadian Press





A witness testified yesterday that he was becoming intimate with Halifax yoga instructor Kristin Johnston when the man accused of killing her unexpectedly came into the bedroom.

Michael Belyea told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury that Nicholas Butcher found Johnston in Belyea's flat in the early hours of March 26th, 2016.

Court heard that she broke up with Butcher, but he later returned to find her kissing Belyea in his bedroom.

Butcher is on trial for the second-degree murder of Johnston, who was found dead later that day in her Halifax-area home.

A witness testified yesterday that he was becoming intimate with Halifax yoga instructor Kristin Johnston when the man accused of killing her unexpectedly came into the bedroom.