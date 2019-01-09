

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Halifax taxi driver says she does not remember leaving a downtown bar -- and her next memory was waking up in a hospital.

The woman, now in her late 20s, told Bassam Al-Rawi's retrial Wednesday that she was at a charity event on May 22, 2015, and later in the evening she and some friends went to Boomer's Lounge downtown.

She told Halifax provincial court Judge Ann Marie Simmons that she had not eaten dinner and felt "quite intoxicated" while at the nightclub.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, said her last memory was standing at the bar.

"I don't remember much else," she said.

The next thing she recalled was being treated by two nurses in a hospital.

"I remember there being a police officer there," she said, adding that she had "very vague memories" of seeing the lights of an ambulance.

On Tuesday, a police constable described finding the young woman passed out and mostly naked in the back seat of a cab, the driver between her legs.

Al-Rawi faces a charge of sexual assault, after an acquittal was overturned last January by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

Crown lawyer Jennifer MacLellan asked the woman about where she lived at the time, and she testified it was several kilometres from where the alleged incident happened.

"Can you think of any possible reason you would have had to be in that area?" asked MacLellan.

"No," the woman replied.

The appeal court concluded the judge that presided over Al-Rawi's first trial in March 2017, Gregory Lenehan, erred in law by finding there was no evidence of lack of consent.

In his decision, Lenehan said: "clearly, a drunk can consent," a remark that sparked a national debate over intoxication and the capacity to consent to sex.

An independent judicial review committee last year dismissed several complaints against Lenehan, saying it found no evidence of impermissible reasoning or bias in his ruling.