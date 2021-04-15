Advertisement
Loaded handgun seized at Halifax residence
Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 4:17PM ADT
A loaded handgun was seized inside a residence in Halifax. (Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police)
HALIFAX -- Police have arrested and charged a man and a woman with weapon offences after searching a residence in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police found and seized a loaded handgun after searching a residence on Abbey Road Wednesday.
Arlington Derrico Denzel Beals, 26, and Kyleesha Shereah Murphy, 23, were arrested and charged with
- Unsafe storage of firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
- Possession of a restricted firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
Beals was scheduled to appear in court today and Murphy will appear at a later date.