Lobster demand remains high during the holidays

Back in the 1960’s, Dartmouth resident Bruce Nickerson was a lobster fisherman.

“We got 50 cents a pound,” says Nickerson, who adds, when the price jumped to 90 cents per pound, it was big news back in the day. “I thought that was great.”

Those prices are ancient history.

“Anything under two pounds (are) $13.25 a pound,” says Samantha Strachan, who works at The Lobster Dive store in Eastern Passage, N.S. “Two pounds and up are $15.25 a pound.”

According to Strachan, those prices are similar to last year.

And it appears this lobster season has been prosperous.

“It is 18 bucks from the fisherman. $37 retail.”

A photo of The Lobster Dive building is pictured here.

“Frozen parts of a lobster, it appears as though some prices are much higher than last year,” says Dalhousie University Food Professor Sylvain Charlebois.” Prices are up 14 to 15 per cent on average. Not just in Atlantic Canada, but across the country.”

Demand for lobster these days is especially high.

“Christmas season is our busiest time of the year,” says Strachan.

Mother’s Day is a close second.

The fish market in a Nova Scotia store is pictured here.

Regardless of the price, Nickerson will pay it for special occasions.

“It’s just something to have, maybe this time of the year, and once in the spring,” says Nickerson.

