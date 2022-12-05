Lobster season kicks off in southwestern Nova Scotia after weather delays

One of the country's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries has opened for the season after being delayed due to stormy weather last week.

The Coldwater Lobster Association says opening day – commonly known as dumping day, when lobster fishers sets their traps– started at 6 a.m. Monday in southwestern Nova Scotia.

The fishery’s dumping day usually happens on the last Monday of November, but it was repeatedly delayed due to poor weather conditions.

According to the association, lobster landings in Lobster Fishing Area 34 account for 40 per cent of the harvest in the Maritimes and a quarter of the Canadian harvest.

Last year, LFA34 had landings totalling close to 19 million kilograms, worth about $606 million.

LFA 34 extends from Shelburne County around the southwest coast of the province.

Dumping day for LFA 33 – which extends from Cow Bay in Halifax County south to Port La Tour in Shelburne County – was also delayed due to weather last Monday and took place last Tuesday.

Last year, the landings from Nova Scotia's south and southwestern shores together accounted for about one third of the Canadian lobster catch.

There are 1,659 commercial lobster licences in the two districts.

With files from The Canadian Press