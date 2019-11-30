HALIFAX -- The small seaside town of St. Andrews, New Brunswick is putting the 'merry' in “Maritimes” this holiday season with a truly East-Coast-inspired Christmas tree. Adorned with decorative lobster traps, it’s a unique tree making spirits bright for the less fortunate.

Ahead of a tree-lighting ceremony for the one of a kind tree, organizer, Kevin Simmonds was busy decorating a lobster trap tree in the town square along with hand-painted buoys.

"They bring them in, and we put rope on them from buoys in the past, and we rope them to the tree,” says Simmonds.

2019 is the third year for the Maritime-inspired tree – and it's grown every year.

"The first year we started with 11 rows – it looked big at the time,” says Simmonds. “Last year we added two more rows to it, and this year we accidentally added two more rows to it, so now the trap tree is 15 rows high."

And there’s a good reason behind the tree existence. The money raised from it goes towards the local food bank. In 2018 organizers raised around $2,900 – in 2019, they're hoping to top that figure.

"It's a real kick-off to the holiday season in St. Andrews,” says Simmonds. “It's really getting the kids and families involved in feeling festive and contributing to the town."

And in a seaside town like st. Andrews, a lobster trap-themed Christmas tree seems very appropriate.

"In St. Andrews, St. George particularly, we have a really big fishing community,” says Chamber of Commerce president, Katy MacDonald. “So this makes sense in our area. We all know what a lobster trap looks like, and it's fun to put a little spin on the typical Christmas tree."

Meanwhile, Simmonds is happy to help keep the spirit of Christmas alive – in true Maritime fashion.

"I'm born and raised in this town, and I always look for ways to help out with different things, and this is something pretty cool," says Simmonds.