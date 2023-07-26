Local food pantry in Petitcodiac finds multiple ways to support local

Designed as a one stop shop for all things local, The Pantry Community Food Hub known as just The Pantry in Petitcodiac, is on a big mission.

“We have a three part mission. So our mission is to enhance local food security, we want to support the local economy and we want to reduce food waste as well,” said store manager, Alison Giffin.

The non-profit opened its doors two years ago and was originally started by the Petitcodiac Mennonite Church.

Its shelves are filled with products from over 75 local farmers, food producers and crafters, and there is a handful of fair trade items as well.

“Having a spot, a one stop shop, where people can stop by and support local was very important to us. Also making sure that we have a local food supply chain here in our area, connecting customers to the farmers and the food producers,” said Giffin.

Adding, it also offers bargain items that usually helps draw customers in to shop.

“It’s pretty cool to look back and see where we started two years ago to now. Right now our shelves are full. We’re constantly reshuffling and making room to make room for the new products we want to bring in,” she said.

However, selling local products isn’t the only way the store supports local.

Right inside the door is a community table and fridge filled with donated items that people can take for free.

“I just think it’s a really important thing to have around,” said summer student, Meren Keith.

“Not many stores are zero waste or as close to zero waste as possible and no one really gives out free food and I just like being a person in the community that people know they can come to.”

Giffin says the number of people who use the community table fluctuates each week, but it’s a resource that is important to offer.

“Anyone can come in and help themselves, we don’t take names, numbers, anything like that, it’s just a help yourself situation,” she said.

“It’s not just for anyone who’s food insecure. It’s for anybody. We, in the last year gave away 8,000 pounds of food. So we weigh everything that comes in and goes out and so we were amazed to see those numbers.”

She says that the community table is made up of donations from other food banks and community members.

While local to Petiticodiac, The Pantry has customers from the surrounding area as well, which helps the non-profit be able to offer free items and fulfill its missions.

“I know prices for stuff for groceries and I know what goes on and it just feels good to be part of something bigger than myself and even bigger than The Pantry because this is an idea that should continue further on in the future,” said Keith.

While the last two years have proven successful, there are plans to grow even bigger in the future.

“Our hope is to have a licensed kitchen here on site,” said Giffin.

“We’d also love to be able to start serving more food as well. So some big ideas and still some time to get there, but it’s looking good for the future to be able to produce more on sight and to be able to offer more to the community.”

The Pantry has over 10 volunteers that help run the day-to-day operations.

It also organizes the Petitcodiac Farmers Market on Thursday evenings from 4-8 p.m. on Main Street.

