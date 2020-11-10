HALIFAX -- Remembrance Day will look and feel much different on Wednesday. With social-distancing restrictions, crowds at the cenotaphs will be much smaller, and some are coming up with creative ways to honour those who served.

For Leo Mompreuil, Nov. 11 is a day that holds deep personal meaning.

"I'm a vet myself, and I have my dad who was a World War Two vet," said Mompreuil.

Usually the day includes a trip to the cenotaph, but not this year. Cenotaph crowds will be small and many will be by invitation only.

Marion Fryday-Cook, president of the Nunavut Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, expects no more than 32 people will attend the service at Halifax's Grand Parade, instead of the usual 5,000.

"We're imploring Nova Scotians and Haligonians to stay home," Fryday-Cook said.

In Dartmouth at the cenotaph at Sullivans Pond, John Stone says every year the lawn is bursting with a huge crowd.

"We get crowds of up 10,000 to 20,000 people," he said.

Stone says the Somme Legion is urging people to stay home due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions.

"We'll be lucky if we get 200," he said.

According to public health guidelines in Nova Scotia, strict physical distancing must be enforced and masks must also be worn.

Stone says they are inviting military vets, legion members, and government officals to participate in wreath laying.

"Shearwater, who always helps out, will come in and set up barricades in the field behind me, in front of the cenotaph," Stone said.

Those who are staying home can still watch services on TV.

CTVNewsAtlantic.ca will live-stream the Halifax ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. AT. The national ceremony from Ottawa will air on CTV and CTV2 at 11:30 a.m.

In Saint John, N.B., the crowd at Kings Square will be small -- 50 people at most – and there will be no bands, choirs or marching units.