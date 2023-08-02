Local powerlifter known for both strength and inclusion

Not surprisingly, Steve Cormier can be found in the gym six days a week for about two-and-a-half hours at a time.

“Right now my max on record is 618 kilos, which is 1,584 pounds, so it’s a calculation of all three lifts,” said the powerlifter.

He’s been an athlete his entire life and after retiring from football, which he played all through university and at the senior level in New Brunswick, he found himself training for something new.

Now his focus is on squats, deadlifts, and bench presses, and he trains in a gym that he helped found in Moncton.

“I was working out at a commercial gym and when COVID first started all the gyms shut down, so me and a couple buddies got together, got some weights together and I started lifting,” he said.

“Then we found that other people wanted smaller venues to work out in so The Strength Factory was born.”

Since starting on his powerlifting journey, Cormier has competed in six competitions.

He says the first one was a “complete disaster,” but with the help of a coach and encouragement from those around him, things have definitely improved.

“My latest competition was in Vancouver,” he said.

“I won top male master, I got three national records and it was unbelievable. I was prepared for this. Really from the start to how I am now its complete day and night.”

Next week he is upping the anti and representing his country at this first international competition. Cormier is heading to the Cayman Islands for the 2023 North American Regional Powerlifting Championships and North American Powerlifting Federation Pan-American Classic University Cup.

“I’ve always dreamed to represent Canada in whatever sport that I played in and thankfully it was powerlifting, I’ve had success in it and I’m very excited for it,” he said.

Cormier will lift on Wednesday.

“Steve is probably one of the most dedicated persons here in the gym and he’s just a testament of dedication and commitment and just consistency,” said Paula Roberts, who also helped found The Strength Factory.

“He puts the time in and it shows and that’s the reason why he’s representing Canada.”

While he’s made a name for himself because of his strength, to many up and comers, he’s known simply as coach.

Twice a week the gym welcomes Special Olympic athletes to help them reach their goals.

It’s a mutually-rewarding arrangement.

“It is the funniest two days of the week that I can have,” said Cormier.

“These guys are awesome. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. They’re strong, they’ll never give up on you, they’re amazing people.”

Both Cormier and Roberts say they opened the gym to the athletes about two years ago. Over that time they say one of the biggest improvements has been confidence.

“The very first time that we had them compete we were very hands on with them,” said Roberts.

“Pretty much bringing them right to the platform and talking them through, right to having a competition a few weeks ago where we really backed off. We were backed away so to that was just the affirmation of how much confidence they’ve built in themselves, in the powerlifting and just being able to handle themselves.”

To its members, the gym all points to something more than just physical fitness.

Samuel Degarie has been powerlifting for the last five years. He started when he was just 15-years-old.

“It’s important for him to have physical activity and it’s important as well with regards to having a place where he feels he belongs and to make friendships,” said mom, Nathalie Perron.

“This is like a family,” she adds.

Megan Breau is another Special Olympic powerlifter.

“The coaches were really great, they were amazing,” she said.

Aiming to create an environment that is welcoming to everyone, the coaches say they hope to grow both the gym and the sport in the coming years.

“For me, it’s always been a passion of mine,” said Roberts.

“It’s something I’ve been involved in my whole life and just to share that passion and to see other people grow and be introduced to it is well worth the time and effort that we put into it.”

For now, Cormier is packing his bags for the Cayman Islands with a lot of people cheering him on back home.

“I’d just want to thank everybody for their support throughout this adventure and all the fundraising and everything. You’ve all been amazing,” he said.

“I’m going to do the best I can to do Canada proud.”

