FALL RIVER, N.S. -- A lockdown at Lockview High School in Fall River, Nova Scotia has been lifted according to a tweet from the Halifax Regional Centre of Education.

Police and H.R.C.E. made the decision on Monday to place the high school in a 'hold and secure' while police deal with a situation in the area.

H.R.C.E. sent out a tweet at 1:20 p.m. saying “Lockdown at Lockview High School has been lifted. Hold & Secure at area elementary & junior highs lifted as well. Everyone is safe. Schools will be updating parents later today. Thanks to RCMP N.S. for keeping our communities safe."