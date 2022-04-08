Lockdown lifted at Saint John school after reports of armed person; teen in custody

A teenager is in custody and the lockdown at a Saint John, N.B., high school has been lifted after police received reports of an armed person at the school Friday morning.

The Saint John Police Force says no one at Simonds High School has been injured.

Police have not said whether someone at school was, in fact, armed, but they do say a 15-year-old has been taken into custody.

No other details about the teen have been released.

The school was on lockdown and no one was allowed to enter or leave the building while officers searched the building Friday.

Police say the school has been cleared and the lockdown has ended, but officers remain on scene, and the Major Crime Unit is still investigating.

Police say parents should follow directions from the school district.

New Brunswick Community College’s Grandview Avenue campus also was placed under a hold-and-secure order as a precaution, but the order has now been lifted at the NBCC campus.

Police say more information will be released when available.