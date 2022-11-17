Lockdown lifted at Truro Christian school after alleged threat

A private school in Bible Hill, N.S., was on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated a potential threat.

The RCMP responded to Colchester Christian Academy on East Court Road as a precaution.

The school said in a Facebook post that students were safe in their classrooms Thursday afternoon.

Police provided an update at 2:40 p.m., stating that the threat had not been corroborated at that time, and that RCMP would be supervising a “controlled dismissal” at the school.

Police confirmed at 3:45 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted and all staff and students had been safely dismissed from the school.

Final update 3:45 p.m. - All staff and students have been safely dismissed from Colchester Christian Academy. RCMP officers have cleared the school and the lockdown has been lifted. The investigation will continue. — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) November 17, 2022

The building has been cleared and the investigation is ongoing.

The Colchester Christian Academy says it offers Christian education to students in grades pre-primary to 12.