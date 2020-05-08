HALIFAX -- As of 1:50 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said that both lockdown and access control were clear at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre and the Halifax Infirmary.

Both hospitals went into lockdown Friday morning.

The Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S., went into lockdown after police received a request to secure the facility.

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil told Big Dog Radio that police received a request from the emergency department to attend and secure the facility around 6 a.m. Friday.

MacNeil said the lockdown was a precautionary measure related to an incident in the Halifax area, and there was nothing to suggest a current threat to the Truro-area community.

Later that morning, the Halifax Infirmary emergency department also went into lockdown.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it can’t say why either hospital went into lockdown, other than it’s a measure to "protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff."

Patients were still allowed in, but access was controlled.

In an email to CTV News, NSHA spokesperson Carla Adams said it isn't believed that the two lockdowns were connected.

Details on the Halifax incident have not been disclosed at this time.