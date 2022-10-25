Logging truck slams into apartment building displacing 12 in Ludlow, N.B.
An out-of-control tractor-trailer smashed into an apartment building in Ludlow, N.B., early Monday morning, displacing a dozen people from six units.
One man was thrown from his bed when the truck and its empty logging trailer hit the older, two-story building around 1 a.m., but no serious injuries were reported. According to the Red Cross, the apartment with the most damage was vacant at the time.
The crash brought down a utility pole, leading to a temporary loss of power for about a dozen homes and a nearby school.
The Canadian Red Cross says its volunteers arranged emergency housing and purchases like food and clothing for three tenants from two apartments. It says insurance covered the needs of a family of four from one unit, while the other five tenants went to stay with relatives and friends.
