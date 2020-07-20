HALIFAX -- There is growing frustration from essential workers who live and work on opposite sides of the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border.

Workers say the wait times to get into New Brunswick are getting worse, and it's inconsistent on whether they'll be stopped by an officer, or waved through.

Joanna Perkin is an essential worker who lives in New Brunswick and works in Nova Scotia. She says the wait times are getting out of control.

"Getting into Nova Scotia, I've had no issue at all. Never any wait time, maybe five minutes" said Perkin. "But getting back home, back to New Brunswick, it's a different challenge every night."

Perkin says she's been getting caught in traffic jams on her way home after 12-hour shifts at a women's shelter.

She says her drive, which is usually 15 minutes long, is now turning into an hour-and-a-half.

"I'm making sure my water bottle is filled up and that I have a couple of extra snacks for the car, and making sure that I have used the bathroom, my cellphone is charged. Like, I'm ramping up again like I'm going to another shift, basically," said Perkin.

Darren Rushe, who is an essential worker that lives in Sackville, N.B., but works in Amherst, N.S., says he's experiencing the same wait times.

"I finish at 5 p.m., normally I'm home at 5:15 p.m. It's taking anywhere from 5:40 p.m., to 6 o'clock right now," said Rushe. "My son is only 17-months-old. I'd like to see as much of him as possible."

Both workers say it's been very inconsistent on which lane they're supposed to be in, and whether or not they'll be stopped on their drive through.

They say they both have essential worker passes, but they only seem to work half of the time.

"On Friday, it was just like, we were told to pull in and we had to have a talk with someone and it's just frustrating," said Rushe.

"Then to see that they just start letting cars through and there was Quebec and Ontario license plates just racing past me, and I have to talk to somebody even though I've been doing this since March."

"Last night, I saw somebody get a blanket out of their car and just kind of sit on the side of the road for a couple of minutes until they were allowed to move. They packed it up, and went along their way, and I've seen people urinating on the side of the road," said Perkin.

Essential workers are calling on the Higgs government to find a solution for them, so they can get to work and home without being caught in long traffic jams.