Long-term care homes take extra precautions despite full vaccination

SYDNEY -

COVID-19 infections among those fully vaccinated are on the rise in Nova Scotia, leading public health officials to say it's still important to get the shot.

The staff at MacGillivary Guest Home in Sydney are being vigilant these days, despite all being double vaccinated.

"Double vaccination isn't a guarantee, but it's a layer of protection," says Stacey Boutilier, director of care at MacGillivary Guest Home.

She says while they've long been aware being fully vaccinated isn't a guarantee against getting the virus, the staff are taking extra precautions to protect the most vulnerable.

"Checks regularly with all the residents, all the staff to make sure nobody is showing symptoms. If someone shows symptoms, they're not coming into work. So we're doing all kinds of measures to help protect residents, vaccines are just part of that," says Boutilier.

"Totally expected. The vaccine itself doesn't completely prevent infections," says Dr. Lisa Barrett, infectious disease specialist.

Barrett says a big difference for the fully vaccinated is fewer and less severe symptoms.

"So the vaccine has ramped up your immune system and even if you get infected, your ability to control that infection through your immune system is quite good, and the number of symptoms you get is often very limited in a large number of people," says Barrett.

According to the latest numbers from the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness, of the 77 cases with an episode date between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20, 30 per cent were fully vaccinated, three cases had partial vaccination, and the remaining 51 were unvaccinated.

"Vaccines are all about what we call risk reduction or harm reduction. They're not magic," says Barrett.

"Actually we are doing preparations right now for our residents to get their third vaccinations," says Boutilier.

Barrett adds hospitalization rates and deaths among the fully vaccinated remain low.