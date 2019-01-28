

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia community is mourning the loss of a longtime councillor killed in an ATV crash on the weekend.

Canso RCMP responded to the scene off Highway 16 in Halfway Cove, N.S. just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 59-year-old man drove his ATV over a large embankment on his property. Blair George was pronounced dead at the scene.

George had been a councillor for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough for more than 30 years.

The municipality issued a statement Sunday, confirming his death.

“During his time he was a key part of the team that helped Guysborough transform itself from a small rural municipality through to a vibrant rural municipality,” read the statement.

“He supported his constituents and made decisions in the best interest of the entire Municipality.”

According to the statement, George was known for his support of the offshore gas industry, as well as traditional industries such as fishing and forestry.

Warden Vernon Pitts says George was also known in the community for helping out constituents in need.

“Councillor George would go and get a load of wood for one of his constituents at no cost, or would bring gravel for their driveways when their driveway washed out,” said Pitts.

“We will miss him dearly and our entire Municipality is in mourning today.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.