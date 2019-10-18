HALIFAX -- Longtime Halifax councillor Stephen Adams won’t be reoffering in next year’s municipal election.

Adams is the longest-serving councillor on Halifax Regional Council. He made the announcement Friday, one day before his 28th anniversary of being elected.

“You can’t have a press conference on a Saturday, so we’re having it today,” he joked.

Adams, the District 11 councillor for Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road, said he wanted to announce his retirement from politics early so his successor has a year to prepare.

“This is a huge area … so, for the individuals that are interested in offering, a year will give them some time to learn the area, learn the issues, and more importantly, get to know the people involved,” he said.

Adams said he got into politics to help change misconceptions about Spryfield, and he feels he has done just that.

“The reason I started was the way Spryfield was portrayed in the media. I found it grossly unfair, so that’s the main reason; that was the impetus of beginning this,” he said.

“Have a look at Spryfield now. With the help of a lot of people, and some determination and stubbornness if you will, we’ve succeeded.”

After 28 years on council, Adams said he also wants to spend more time with his family.

“I have a lot of good years left … and I want to spend them with my wife and my kids,” he said. “I’m not going to take another job that’s going to take as much time. I’m not going to say I want to spend quality time with my family and move off somewhere. I’m not going to do that. I genuinely, I want to do this.”

Adams was also quick to dispel any rumours that his retirement from politics is due to health reasons.

“My health is fine, my kids are fine, my mom and dad are fine,” he said. “This is not a health issue. I’m not dying, at least not in the next 30 years I hope.”

As for his post-politics plan, he hopes to finish a book he has been writing, and also plans to finish reading one.

“I have never in my life finished a book and I’m going to do that,” he said.

Adams vowed that, while he won’t be seeking a 9th term, he will continue to be active and engaged in his community.

“I’ve had an amazing time. I’ve worked with great people,” said an emotional Adams, choking back tears. “District 11 has been good to me and I hope in some small measure I’ve been good to you.”