HALIFAX -- Bill Casey, a former high-profile member of Parliament in Nova Scotia, announced Friday that he will be running in the next provincial election as the Liberal candidate for Cumberland North.

Casey served seven terms as the MP for the area, but in 2007 he was expelled from the Conservative caucus for voting against the government's budget over concerns about the Atlantic Accord.

In 2008, he ran and won as an independent but resigned in 2009.

In 2015, he ran again, but as a Liberal, and won, but he did not run in the subsequent election in 2019.