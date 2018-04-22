Featured
Longtime New Brunswick politician Keith Ashfield dies
Longtime New Brunswick and federal politician Keith Ashfield, pictured here in October 2015, has passed away at the age of 66.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 2:06PM ADT
Longtime provincial and federal politician Keith Ashfield has died at the age of 66.
The president of the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick tweeted about Ashfield's death on Sunday.
Ashfield was an MLA from 1999 to 2008 and served as MP for the riding of Fredericton from 2008 to 2015.
On behalf of the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick I want to express our sorrow upon the passing of Keith Ashfield. Our deepest sympathy to Keith's wife, Judy, his family and to everyone who loved our friend and colleague.— PCNB (@pcnbca) April 22, 2018
Rick Lafrance
President PCNB