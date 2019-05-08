

New students at the University Of New Brunswick will soon be paying a lot more for their tuition than they would have before, thanks to what school administration are calling a “tuition reset” starting in September.

With exams wrapped up for this school year, UNB students are looking ahead to September, and they're not happy with what they're seeing.

“I do worry that students, in hearing about these raises in tuition and seeing them reflected in a budget and seeing them in their proposed prices for the fall, could look elsewhere for university,” said Craig Fernandez, UNB’s student union president.

In September, incoming Canadian students pursuing Arts degrees will pay $8,055.05 in total fees -- nearly 5.5 per cent more than the year before.

For nursing students, the increase is close to 25 per cent, as their fees will rise to $9,440.50.

Existing students will be grandfathered, instead seeing a two per cent increase.

The university’s administration says it will help them balance the budget.

“This one-time reset is meant to try to get us back to where we were before we had our tuition freezes and our government grants imposed on us,” said UNB’s VP academic George MacLean.

Something that will help students is the Higgs government reinstating the tuition tax credit for those attending public and private institutions. The legislative amendments would also backdate for 2017 and 2018 tax credits. Still, the UNB student union worries the accessibility of education just continues to decrease.

“It really presents some struggles for students who are trying to figure out what they want to be doing and when they want to be doing it,” said Grace Mangusso, the VP internal with the UNB student union.

The university insists they will still be competitive with other universities when it comes to tuition.

“I think it's an excellent place to go to school,” said UNB law student Matthew Poirier. “Great faculty, great fellow students. But one of the big draws of this school is that it's less expensive.”

That’s something that will be changing, come September.

