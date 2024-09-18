ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Lotto Max ticket worth $1M sold in New Brunswick

    Share

    Someone in New Brunswick has a million reasons to smile, according to Atlantic Lottery.

    In a Wednesday news release, officials confirmed a ticket sold in Gloucester County, N.B., for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw is a Maxmillions winner worth $1 million.

    The corporation says more details will be released after a winner comes forward.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

