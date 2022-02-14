Love in the time of COVID: How the pandemic presents unique romantic challenges

As the pandemic drags on, nearly every aspect of our lives has been impacted – including our love lives.

Whether you're single, taken, or somewhere in between, COVID-19 has challenged relationships, for better or worse.

J.W. Campbell and Donna Gillie got married last June, after becoming engaged on Valentine’s Day.

Planning the wedding itself proved to be an adventure, with a lot of preconceived ideas thrown-out.

"It didn't matter what we looked like or what we were wearing," says Gillie.

"It just mattered that we wanted a small group together to express our love, and that's what we did."

In the end, their wedding on Bayswater Beach, in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County, was small, intimate affair.

"Donna looked gorgeous and (there were) lots of laughs," says wedding planner Sarah Anderson.

The past couple of years have been a challenge for those with their hearts set on a big, traditional wedding, but Anderson admits those are getting less frequent.

"I've seen couples take this as an opportunity to do something or get married in a way that they otherwise wouldn't have considered, if they had all their family and friends in attendance," says Anderson.

But of course, not everyone is ready for that step.

Jean-Eva Dickie is a matchmaker and dating coach. She says the pandemic has also played havoc with the simple act of meeting people, adding it's hard enough to get to know someone when you're first meeting them without worrying about COVID-19 restrictions.

Dating apps also have their pitfalls.

"Usually when people swipe through all the pictures in the first night, of the entire city of single people, that's not the right way to use it," says Dickie.

"So, I would prefer you take it slow. Really plan on meeting someone within the first three to five days because, ultimately, we do want to meet in person.”

Even with the nuptials behind them, Campbell and Gillie, both employed by CTV Atlantic, say the pandemic continues to affect their future romantic plans.

"We're supposed to go away in two months for our honeymoon," says Campbell.

“We're still hoping that will happen, but again, we shall wait and see what happens with the pandemic."