Loved ones say goodbye to Nova Scotian rapper Pat Stay

Cars lined the street outside the Atlantic Funeral Home in Dartmouth as family, friends, and fans attended Pat Stay’s service on Sunday.

According to close friend Jonni Shreve, the service represented Stay perfectly.

“It was very Pat. Very funny, a little off side and in your face. It was great,” said Shreve.

The support continued outside tattoo parlour, Requiem, after the business announced that all the proceeds will go toward Stay’s GoFundMe.

“He had a lot of influence in the community is very well known. He brought that name to Nova Scotia and we really had a lot of respect for him,” said fundraiser participant Cameron Lisenchuk.

Halifax Regional Police arrested 31-year-old Adam Drake on Saturday in relation to Stay’s death. Drake was arrested in Tantallon and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face charges of first-degree murder.

Until then, family and friends continue to celebrate Stay and his memory. Community members plan to continue the celebration of Stay’s life in restaurants open until midnight in downtown Dartmouth.

Stay, who appeared in the Ultimate Rap League, performed at Canadian rapper Drake’s birthday party in 2021.

A childhood friend is fundraising for Stay’s family by selling ‘sucka-free donairs’ at Panada’s Pizza. Stay helped create the ‘sucka-free donair’ when he was younger.

“I said [to him], what’s more Scotian than you being Pat representing Nova Scotia and its famous food, donair. So we started making a donair and put the toppings together and it was an instant hit,” said Saoud.