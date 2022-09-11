Loved ones say goodbye to Nova Scotian rapper Pat Stay

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive

Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv's forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops out of swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast and south.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island